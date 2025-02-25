Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,661 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,148 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,959,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,613,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 93,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.70. 1,114,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,760. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

