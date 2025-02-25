Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.94 and its 200 day moving average is $586.86. The company has a market cap of $517.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.