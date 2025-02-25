Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average of $191.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

