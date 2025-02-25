Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Itron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

ITRI traded up $11.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 420,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $124.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

