Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $72.84 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $72,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

