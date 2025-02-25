TruNorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,429,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $519.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

