Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

