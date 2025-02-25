Hotel Stocks To Research – February 24th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Trip.com Group are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares in publicly traded companies that own, manage, or operate hotel properties and other hospitality-related services. These stocks tend to be influenced by trends in travel, tourism, and overall economic performance, reflecting the cyclical nature of the hospitality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $67.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,058.21. 136,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,474. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,903.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,568.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $23.74. 11,403,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,488,871. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

See Also