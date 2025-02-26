The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 92.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KO
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.