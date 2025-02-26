Shayne & Jacobs LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 139,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.