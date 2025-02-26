Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Brink’s updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. 130,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.