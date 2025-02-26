TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.00. TIM shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 148,817 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

TIM Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,054,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,769,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 696,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 409,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

