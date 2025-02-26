CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $641,623.02

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $641,623.02 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

