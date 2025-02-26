Rune (RUNE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,710.29

Rune (RUNE) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Rune has a total market cap of $8,153.26 and approximately $115,710.29 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.06 or 0.99977113 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,649.91 or 0.99755894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.51314092 USD and is up 8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $167,226.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

