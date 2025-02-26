First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16), Zacks reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

First Solar stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a 1 year low of $141.76 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

