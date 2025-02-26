Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

MLM stock opened at $489.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $482.72 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

