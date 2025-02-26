Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLX opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

