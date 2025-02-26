Lingotto Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,499.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CBRE opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.