Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
WD opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WD
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.