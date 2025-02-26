Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

