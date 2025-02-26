iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

