Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 338,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 87,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

