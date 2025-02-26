611 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 186,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $723.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

