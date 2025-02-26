Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $638.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $726.21 and a 200-day moving average of $769.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

