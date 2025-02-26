PL Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp makes up about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Finward Bancorp worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Finward Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

FNWD stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Insider Activity at Finward Bancorp

In related news, Director Carolyn M. Burke bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,733 shares of company stock worth $76,140 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Finward Bancorp

(Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.