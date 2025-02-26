Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APO opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

