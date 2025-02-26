Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 1,057,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 237,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

