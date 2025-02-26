Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

