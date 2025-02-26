Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $68,781.24 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,765.70. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Kong Phan sold 3,040 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $389,998.00.

CFLT stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.92. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

