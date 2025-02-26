SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. SES AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SES AI Price Performance

SES opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. SES AI has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other news, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 44,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $51,539.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,998.60. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,028.44. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,471 shares of company stock valued at $610,541. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

