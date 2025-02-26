MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFICL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 3,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.84.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
