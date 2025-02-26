MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFICL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 3,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

