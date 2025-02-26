Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $268.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $246.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

