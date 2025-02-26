Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.800 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 555,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,637. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

