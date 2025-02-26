Daniel Raihani Purchases 2,755,608 Shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR) Stock

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani bought 2,755,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,067.30 ($21,061.97).
Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Daniel Raihani purchased 3,355,642 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$40,267.70 ($25,648.22).
Voltaic Strategic Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.43.
About Voltaic Strategic Resources
Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, rare-earth elements, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company was formerly known as Eon NRG Limited and changed its name to Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
