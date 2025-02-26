Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 168 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $17,233.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,788.32. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 168 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $20,331.36.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.