Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.51 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $74.51 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,313,062,348.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00973752 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,776,504.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

