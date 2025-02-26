Transportation Stocks To Consider – February 23rd

Booking, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Vertiv, and FedEx are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $29.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,989.22. 724,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,306. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4,559.90. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.17 and its 200 day moving average is $460.49. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $491.67.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 21,758,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,878,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 15,613,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

FedEx stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.97. 4,329,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.75 and its 200-day moving average is $278.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx has a 52 week low of $239.07 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

