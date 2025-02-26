Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,533,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,005,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.42.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

