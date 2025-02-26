Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.61. 142,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.12. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.62 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

