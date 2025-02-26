Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arhaus updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.450-0.520 EPS.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 1,123,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

