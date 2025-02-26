Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $10.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. 1,547,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

