FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 86,344 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

