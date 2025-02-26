Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $105.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $1,661,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,891,867.94. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,528 shares of company stock worth $13,849,185. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.