eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20, Zacks reports. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. eHealth updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 294,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,346. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. eHealth has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

