Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

