Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.75, but opened at $135.80. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $129.32, with a volume of 34,331,667 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

The firm has a market cap of $331.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

