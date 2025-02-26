Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.30.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

