Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.30.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
