iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

