United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 3.2 %

United Parks & Resorts stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 459,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.99. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

