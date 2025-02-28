ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ACAD opened at $19.34 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

